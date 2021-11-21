Wyndham Clark putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Wyndham Clark tee shot went 201 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Clark had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Clark's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Clark chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
