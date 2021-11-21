-
William McGirt shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
William McGirt makes birdie on No. 17 at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, William McGirt makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Seamus Power are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 15 under.
McGirt got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, McGirt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, McGirt's tee shot went 234 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McGirt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, McGirt's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
