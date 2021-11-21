-
Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 8th at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Simpson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Simpson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
