Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Vince Whaley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Whaley took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 2 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Whaley's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
