Tyler McCumber putts himself to a 10-under 60 in final round of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCumber finished his round tied for 3rd at 15 under with Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 19 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Tyler McCumber hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt for eagle. This put McCumber at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McCumber's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, McCumber had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCumber's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 6 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, McCumber chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 7 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, McCumber hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 8 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McCumber chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 9 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, McCumber chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 10 under for the round.