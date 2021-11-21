-
-
Troy Merritt putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 18 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 second, Troy Merritt's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Merritt had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Merritt's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Merritt chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.
-
-