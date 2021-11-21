-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge makes birdie on No. 13 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
