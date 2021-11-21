Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 19 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Seamus Power, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pendrith's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Pendrith had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Pendrith's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 3 under for the round.