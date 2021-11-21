-
Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Moore makes birdie on No. 11 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
Taylor Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 8th at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 74 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
Moore tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Moore chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
