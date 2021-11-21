-
-
Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 13 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Gooch finished his day in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Talor Gooch had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gooch's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Gooch had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Gooch's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
-
-