  • Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 13 at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.