-
-
Sung Kang shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kang's tee shot went 204 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
Kang hit his tee shot 271 yards to the native area on the 582-yard par-5 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
-
-