-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day in 3rd at 18 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.
-
-