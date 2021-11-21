-
-
Seamus Power shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Seamus Power makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Power had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Power's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Power had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
-
-