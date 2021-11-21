-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 1 highlights from The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scottie Scheffler carded a 7-under 63 at the Seaside Course, placing him three strokes off the lead heading into Friday.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 108 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
