Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 18 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scott Stallings makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Stallings got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
