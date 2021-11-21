-
Scott Piercy shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 70th at 3 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Piercy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Piercy had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Piercy's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Piercy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Piercy hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Piercy to 6 over for the round.
