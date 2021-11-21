-
-
Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Knox hits 216-yard shot to 3 feet at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Russell Knox makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Russell Knox hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Seamus Power are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Russell Knox hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to even for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Knox had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
-
-