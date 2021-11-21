-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley makes short birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Henley tee shot went 193 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Henley's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Henley hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
