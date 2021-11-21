Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Roger Sloan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 61st at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 10th, Sloan's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Sloan's tee shot went 235 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Sloan's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

Sloan got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Sloan's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sloan had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sloan's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.