Peter Malnati posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
Peter Malnati hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Malnati finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Peter Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
