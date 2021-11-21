-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.
