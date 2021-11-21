-
Nick Hardy shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Get to know: Nick Hardy
Get to know Nick Hardy, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 21 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording 10 top-10 finishes and 19 top-25 finishes across 41 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Hardy talks about the grind of the Korn Ferry Tour super season, how those around him have helped shape him, his favorite music artists, and goals for his rookie season on TOUR.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 13th, Hardy's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Hardy hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hardy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hardy had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hardy's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.
