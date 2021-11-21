-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley reaches in two to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 51st at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Lashley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
