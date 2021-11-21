  • Strong putting brings Mito Pereira an even-par round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mito Pereira makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira rolls in 34-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mito Pereira makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.