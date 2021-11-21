-
Strong putting brings Mito Pereira an even-par round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira rolls in 34-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mito Pereira makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Mito Pereira chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mito Pereira at even for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Pereira's tee shot went 199 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Pereira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Pereira had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
