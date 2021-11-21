-
Mickey DeMorat finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
Highlights
Mickey DeMorat jars 17-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mickey DeMorat makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Mickey DeMorat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. DeMorat finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Mackenzie Hughes, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, DeMorat chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, DeMorat hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeMorat at even-par for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, DeMorat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeMorat to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, DeMorat hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth. This moved DeMorat to even for the round.
