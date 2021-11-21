-
Michael Thompson rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Thompson finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Michael Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Thompson's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
