Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 19 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Seamus Power, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Gligic's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Gligic chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Gligic's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
