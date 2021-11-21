-
Max McGreevy shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, McGreevy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGreevy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
McGreevy got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McGreevy's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, McGreevy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.
