Matthias Schwab delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthias Schwab hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Schwab finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Mackenzie Hughes, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Matthias Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwab had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Schwab's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 6 under for the round.
