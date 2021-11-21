-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 13th, NeSmith's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
After a 232 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.
