Matt Wallace putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Wallace uses nice approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Matt Wallace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day in 67th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Matt Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Wallace's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 237 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Wallace chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
