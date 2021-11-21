-
Matt Kuchar shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar's 24-foot eagle putt from off the green at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Matt Kuchar makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 35th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Seamus Power are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kuchar's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
