Mackenzie Hughes shoots 8-under 62 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes' 22-foot birdie putt to shoot 62 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day in 2nd at 19 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 second, Hughes's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hughes's tee shot went 236 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hughes's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 8 under for the round.
