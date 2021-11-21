  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 8-under 62 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

