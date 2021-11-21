-
Luke List shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Luke List makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Luke List hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 10th at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, List chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, List's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
