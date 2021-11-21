-
Lee Hodges shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Lee Hodges hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Seamus Power are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 249 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.
Hodges got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, Hodges chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Hodges chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.
