-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Griffin tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Griffin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
-
-