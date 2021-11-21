-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day in 69th at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 10th, Stanley's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Stanley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Stanley's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
