Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kiradech Aphibarnrat's nice tee shot and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 70th at 3 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 11th, Aphibarnrat's 121 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Aphibarnrat got to the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt to save par. This put Aphibarnrat at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 seventh. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
