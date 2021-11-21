-
Kevin Streelman finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Mackenzie Hughes, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 13th, Streelman's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.
