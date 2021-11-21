-
Keith Mitchell shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell makes birdie on 72nd hole at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Mitchell's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.
