-
-
Justin Rose posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 17 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Justin Rose hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Rose finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Rose had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Rose chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Rose's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Rose had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
-
-