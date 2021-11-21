  • Justin Rose posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 17 at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.