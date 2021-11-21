-
Joshua Creel finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Joshua Creel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Creel finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 18 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Creel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Creel's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Creel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Creel to even for the round.
