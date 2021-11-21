-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 37th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the par-5 seventh, Byrd chipped in his third shot from 41 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Byrd had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Byrd's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
