John Huh shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
John Huh makes birdie on No. 11 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, John Huh makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
John Huh hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Huh's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Huh chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.
