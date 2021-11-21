  • John Huh shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, John Huh makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    John Huh makes birdie on No. 11 at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, John Huh makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.