Joel Dahmen putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen chips in from 84 feet to birdie at The RSM Classic
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 10th, Joel Dahmen's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 2 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Dahmen's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
