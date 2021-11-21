-
Jim Herman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 11th, Herman's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Herman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Herman at 3 under for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Herman had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Herman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
