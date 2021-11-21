  • Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.