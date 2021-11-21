-
Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Jhonattan Vegas's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 under for the round.
