Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Wolfe hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to even-par for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Wolfe's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Wolfe's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
