J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Spaun tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Spaun's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
