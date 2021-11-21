-
Dylan Wu shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Wu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 19 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Seamus Power, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Wu's tee shot went 175 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.
Wu hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Wu had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
